Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 6,677 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 29,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 103.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $327.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.05 and a 1-year high of $346.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.57.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 73.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

