Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,911 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Chubb by 211.0% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 737,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,116 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 46.9% in the second quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,535,000 after purchasing an additional 444,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Chubb by 89.1% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 793,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,872,000 after buying an additional 373,872 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.90.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:CB opened at $312.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $315.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $250,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,876.15. This trade represents a 34.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.