Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 645.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 22,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,943,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of LOW opened at $241.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day moving average is $240.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $274.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.