Analyzing BILL (NYSE:BILL) & DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV)

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) and DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

BILL has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeFi Development has a beta of -6.97, indicating that its stock price is 797% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BILL and DeFi Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILL 2 11 11 1 2.44 DeFi Development 0 1 1 1 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

BILL presently has a consensus target price of $58.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. DeFi Development has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 593.07%. Given DeFi Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DeFi Development is more favorable than BILL.

This table compares BILL and DeFi Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILL $1.46 billion 3.73 $23.80 million ($0.27) -201.85 DeFi Development $2.10 million 76.62 -$2.73 million $2.54 1.99

BILL has higher revenue and earnings than DeFi Development. BILL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeFi Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of BILL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of DeFi Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of BILL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of DeFi Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BILL and DeFi Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILL 0.79% 1.39% 0.54% DeFi Development N/A 64.98% 35.97%

Summary

DeFi Development beats BILL on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. In addition, the company's artificial intelligence enabled software provides connections between suppliers and clients. It serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. The company was formerly known as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BILL Holdings, Inc. in February 2023. BILL Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About DeFi Development

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which we believe represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. We have developed a flexible, two-sided, B2B marketplace that connects commercial borrowers and lenders, with a human touch. Commercial property owners, operators, and developers can quickly create an account on our platform, set up their own profile, and submit and manage loan requests on their dashboard in a digital experience. Our algorithms automatically match borrowers to their best loan options or to our internal capital markets advisors that guide the borrower throughout the process and connect them with a potentially suitable loan product and lender. Originators that work at commercial mortgage lenders can access their accounts on our platform to view, sort, and communicate with their matched borrowers in real-time, tracking their loan progress through our portal. Capital markets advisors that work internally have their own interface that gives them access to targeted loan opportunities empowering them to better assist borrowers in managing their choices, leading to the best possible outcomes for both lenders and borrowers while building trust, all of which is intended to enhance our brand. We believe that as we scale, we can use the same technology to provide similar services across the commercial property and small business value chain. Our mission is to remove frictions from traditional commercial property financing, making it easier and more cost-effective for all parties in the transaction. We intend to disintermediate commercial real estate financing, flattening the playing field for commercial property owners and developers, and lenders of all sizes, democratizing an otherwise fractured and elitist market. We were originally formed as Janover Ventures LLC, a Florida limited liability company, on November 28, 2018, and converted to Janover Inc., a Delaware corporation, on March 9, 2021. We are headquartered at 6401 Congress Avenue, Suite 250, Boca Raton, Florida.

