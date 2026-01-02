Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Morningstar by 270.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Morningstar by 37.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MORN. UBS Group cut their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Shares of MORN opened at $217.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.61. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.89 and a 12 month high of $339.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.29 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.95, for a total transaction of $1,536,637.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,693,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,601,101.75. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $13,668,311 over the last three months. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

