Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jones Trading began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,276 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $148,279.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 282,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,874.40. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 425,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,078.75. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,667 shares of company stock valued at $561,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth $1,556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $81,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing psychedelic-inspired therapies to address a range of mental health and neurological disorders. The company applies traditional drug development techniques to molecules derived from psychedelic compounds, with an emphasis on safety, efficacy and scalable manufacturing. Its research and development activities span small-molecule analogues, novel formulations and digital therapeutics designed to enhance or support pharmacological interventions.

The company’s lead development programs include MM-120, an investigational low-dose LSD formulation intended for treatment of anxiety; MM-310, an ibogaine-derived non-hallucinogenic compound targeting opioid withdrawal and addiction; and MM-402, a proprietary 5-MeO-DMT receptor agonist for mood and stress-related indications.

