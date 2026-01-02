NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Lowered by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.2% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $13,753,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,033,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,842,688,766.14. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,936,474 shares of company stock valued at $354,356,742 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Arete Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

