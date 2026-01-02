Comparing Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) & L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for L’Oreal and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oreal 2 5 2 3 2.50 Warby Parker 0 8 11 0 2.58

Warby Parker has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.48%. Given Warby Parker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than L’Oreal.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oreal $47.06 billion 4.87 $6.93 billion N/A N/A Warby Parker $771.32 million 2.99 -$20.39 million $0.01 2,184.00

This table compares L’Oreal and Warby Parker”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

L’Oreal has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of L’Oreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares L’Oreal and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oreal N/A N/A N/A Warby Parker 0.08% 1.96% 1.01%

Volatility & Risk

L’Oreal has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warby Parker has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Warby Parker beats L’Oreal on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Oreal

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Stylenanda, Essie, Dark & Lovely, Mixa, Magic Mask, Niley, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Kiehl's Since 1851, Helena Rubinstein, Biotherm, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren Fragrance, Urban Decay, Mugler, Valentino, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Prada, Cacharel, Maison Margela Fragrance, Diesel, Yue Sai, Atelier Colonge, Carita, Takami, Aesop, L'Oréal Professionnel Paris, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Pureology, Pulp Riot, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, and Skinbetter Science brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, local stores, e-commerce, travel retail, mass market retail, department store perfumeries, pharmacies, drug stores, medi-spas, and free-standing stores. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

