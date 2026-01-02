Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $94.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Weatherford International Price Performance

WFRD opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Kristin Ruzicka sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $164,465.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,739.25. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 712.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,646,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,512 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,005.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,056,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,148,000 after purchasing an additional 960,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,103,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 894,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,542,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,084.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

