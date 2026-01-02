Analyzing Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) & Triller Group (NASDAQ:ILLR)

Triller Group (NASDAQ:ILLR – Get Free Report) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Triller Group has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triller Group and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group N/A N/A N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions 10.20% 17.00% 12.61%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cognizant Technology Solutions 0 12 7 0 2.37

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Triller Group and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $85.44, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Triller Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triller Group and Cognizant Technology Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $54.19 million 0.10 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.03 Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.74 billion 2.03 $2.24 billion $4.31 19.26

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognizant Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Triller Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triller Group

Triller Group Inc is a us-based company that operates its businesses through Triller Corp which operates as a technology platform and AGBA Group Holding Limited operates as an insurance and wealth distribution platform

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology. The company provides customer experience, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It offers solution to manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, business process improvement, technology modernization, and the creation of unified and compelling user experience services to communications, media and entertainment, education, and information services and technology companies. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

