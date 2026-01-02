Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Shell (SHEL)

Shell (NYSE: SHEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/29/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/20/2025 – Shell was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – Shell was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/1/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Shell was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/19/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Shell was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Shell was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating.

11/3/2025 – Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

