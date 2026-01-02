Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Shell (SHEL)

Shell (NYSE: SHEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/29/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/20/2025 – Shell was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/5/2025 – Shell was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/1/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Shell was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/19/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Shell had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/10/2025 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2025 – Shell was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/7/2025 – Shell was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating.
- 11/3/2025 – Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
Shell Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is 58.61%.
Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.
