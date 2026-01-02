VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires 148,000 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 1,042.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 288.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 476,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NTST opened at $17.65 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,765,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.32). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single?tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment?grade or creditworthy tenants under long?term, triple?net leases, which generally shift property?level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick?service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.