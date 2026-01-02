VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases 17,000 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners Price Performance

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.36 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 20.46%.The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.7548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Zacks Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream Partners LP, formerly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HESM, is a midstream energy partnership that owns, operates and develops crude oil, natural gas and produced water infrastructure in the Williston Basin. The company’s assets include crude oil gathering and transportation systems, saltwater disposal wells, natural gas processing and fractionation plants, and associated pipeline and storage facilities. Its integrated network is designed to support upstream production by providing gathering, processing, storage and marketing services for hydrocarbons and produced water.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Hess Midstream Partners primarily serves producers operating in North Dakota and Montana’s Bakken Shale region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.