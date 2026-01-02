VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires 56,100 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in APA were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 38.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 79,451 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of APA by 98.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of APA by 22.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 914,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on APA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. APA Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

