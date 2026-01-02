Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $33.36 Million Investment in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,082,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,358,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 4,314.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

CGIC opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $705.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group International Core Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1593 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group International Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

