Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.
