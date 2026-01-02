Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.3223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.