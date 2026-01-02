Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth $3,846,270,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,170,000 after acquiring an additional 285,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

