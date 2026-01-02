Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $6.84 Million Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 254,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,514,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,917,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,746 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,777,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,793,000 after purchasing an additional 288,106 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,531,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,528,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,187,000 after purchasing an additional 971,867 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.68 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

