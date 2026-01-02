Roth Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 537,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $684.94 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $694.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $682.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.56. The company has a market cap of $718.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
