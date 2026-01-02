Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

