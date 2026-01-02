Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $69.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th.

Get Greif alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEF

Greif Stock Performance

Greif Dividend Announcement

NYSE GEF opened at $67.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. Greif has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, EVP Gary R. Martz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,488. The trade was a 15.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $129,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,856.44. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,733 and sold 70,584 shares valued at $4,385,849. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 21.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $1,167,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.