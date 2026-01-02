VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 2,300 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,163.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,074.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.9%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $906.36 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $954.13 and a 200 day moving average of $872.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 71.22% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total value of $89,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,109.22. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $951.72, for a total value of $951,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,187,785.24. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 84,516 shares of company stock worth $78,543,695 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

