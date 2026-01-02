Simplify Asset Management Inc. Takes $698,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,163,719,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $607,621,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 150.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 200.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

XOM opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.37. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $121.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

