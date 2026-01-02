Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.0417.

CLMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Calumet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Calumet from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Calumet in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Calumet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Monday.

Get Calumet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLMT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calumet Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Calumet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Calumet by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Calumet during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calumet in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Calumet has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Calumet will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.