VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Lowers Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,300 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 444.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,375.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company had revenue of $373.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 131.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 710,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,197.04. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $95,180. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on APLE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile



Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company’s holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

