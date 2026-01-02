Financial Contrast: PVH (NYSE:PVH) and Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH)

Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) and PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nitches and PVH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitches N/A N/A N/A PVH 3.87% 11.44% 4.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of PVH shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Nitches shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PVH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitches N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A PVH $8.65 billion 0.35 $598.50 million $6.67 10.04

This table compares Nitches and PVH”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PVH has higher revenue and earnings than Nitches.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nitches and PVH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitches 0 0 0 0 0.00 PVH 0 9 9 0 2.50

PVH has a consensus price target of $92.80, indicating a potential upside of 38.51%. Given PVH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PVH is more favorable than Nitches.

Risk and Volatility

Nitches has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PVH has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PVH beats Nitches on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc. engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items. The company sells its products through on-line store on the Nitches website, nitchescorp.com/brands/. Nitches Inc. was formerly known as Beebas Creations Inc. and changed its name to Nitches Inc. in July 1992. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Las Vegas, California.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as TOMMY HILFIGER, TOMMY JEANS, Calvin Klein, CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, and Calvin Klein Performance, as well as various other owned, licensed, and private label brands. It distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores; through warehouse clubs, mass market, and off-price and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price, outlet stores, and concession locations; and through digital commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

