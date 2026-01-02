Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Super Group (SGHC) has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Super Group (SGHC) and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group (SGHC) 0 1 8 2 3.09 Roblox 3 9 18 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Super Group (SGHC) presently has a consensus target price of $16.30, suggesting a potential upside of 36.40%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $135.88, suggesting a potential upside of 67.61%. Given Roblox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than Super Group (SGHC).

This table compares Super Group (SGHC) and Roblox”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group (SGHC) $1.84 billion 3.28 $122.38 million $0.43 27.79 Roblox $3.60 billion 14.74 -$935.38 million ($1.43) -56.69

Super Group (SGHC) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Group (SGHC), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Roblox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group (SGHC) and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group (SGHC) 10.05% 43.14% 25.20% Roblox -21.70% -314.20% -12.47%

Summary

Super Group (SGHC) beats Roblox on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

