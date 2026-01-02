4,182 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. New Street Research set a $365.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.41.

AeroVironment stock opened at $241.89 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.19.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.37, for a total transaction of $127,428.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,471. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This trade represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,585. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

