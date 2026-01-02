Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Spire Inc. $SR

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,351,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,162,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 80,929 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Spire by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,225,000 after purchasing an additional 254,285 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Spire by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,990,000 after purchasing an additional 612,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on Spire in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

SR opened at $82.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.56 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 10.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

