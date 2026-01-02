Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 259.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the second quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 23.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewJersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $186,629.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,499.90. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.73.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 16.48%.The company had revenue of $336.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.180 EPS. Analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NJR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Monday. New Street Research set a $54.00 price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho upgraded NewJersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

