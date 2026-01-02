Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,596 FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FirstCash by 181.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 24.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.97, for a total value of $1,599,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 127,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,432,008.28. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 866,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,587,314.98. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $7,678,508. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of FCFS opened at $159.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.56. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.26 and a 12 month high of $166.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $904.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.28 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.