Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 155,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 208.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $765.47 million, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.82. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,520. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

Featured Stories

