Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 6,458 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 209.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.85.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $7,887,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,448,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,845,497.01. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $56,680,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,276,000. This represents a 48.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,241,246 shares of company stock worth $189,271,083. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $143.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.13. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.22 and a beta of 2.66.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

