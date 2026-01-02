Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,867 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.7% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $14,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,574,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,720,899.95. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,936,474 shares of company stock valued at $354,356,742. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

