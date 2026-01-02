Voya Investment Management LLC Takes $549,000 Position in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 85.8% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,950,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after acquiring an additional 900,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,241,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,893,000 after acquiring an additional 383,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 800,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 512,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 43,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,548,681.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,500. This trade represents a 74.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $5,196,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 627.59%. Research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small?molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small?molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

