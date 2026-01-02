Critical Contrast: Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) versus United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Hagerty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 8.22% 13.64% 3.16% Hagerty 5.85% 16.85% 4.94%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 Hagerty 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Fire Group and Hagerty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

United Fire Group presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. Hagerty has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.05%. Given Hagerty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hagerty is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Fire Group and Hagerty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.25 billion 0.74 $61.96 million $4.24 8.57 Hagerty $1.20 billion 3.84 $17.02 million $0.28 48.05

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hagerty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hagerty beats United Fire Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts. In addition, it offers HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models. Further, the company offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. Hagerty, Inc. is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.