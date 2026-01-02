Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $10.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.5714.
PSNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 33.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 455.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Personalis by 75.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 55.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,706 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Personalis Trading Down 0.1%
PSNL opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $706.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.96. Personalis has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $11.40.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical?stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next?generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T?cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno?oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in?depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.
In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.
