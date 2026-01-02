BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNPQY shares. DZ Bank cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BNP Paribas from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

BNP Paribas Trading Down 0.5%

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $81.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile



BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

