Critical Contrast: Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) versus Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN – Get Free Report) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Concentrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Millennium Prime alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Millennium Prime has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Prime N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Concentrix $9.62 billion 0.27 $251.22 million $4.73 8.79

This table compares Millennium Prime and Concentrix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Prime.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Prime and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A Concentrix 3.25% 16.02% 5.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Millennium Prime and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 0.00 Concentrix 1 1 3 0 2.40

Concentrix has a consensus price target of $66.25, suggesting a potential upside of 59.33%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Millennium Prime.

Summary

Concentrix beats Millennium Prime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Prime

(Get Free Report)

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation services that design and engineer CX solutions to enable efficient customer self-service and build customer loyalty; customer engagement solutions and services that address the entirety of the customer lifecycle; AI technology that can intelligently act on customer intent to improve customer experience with non-human engagement; voice of the customer and analytics solutions to gather and analyze customer feedback to foster loyalty to, and growth with, clients; analytics and consulting solutions that synthesize data and provide professional insight to improve clients’ customer experience strategies; vertical business process outsourcing (BPO) services; and back office BPO services that support clients in non-customer facing areas. The company’s clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Prime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Prime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.