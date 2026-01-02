Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Receives $96.37 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.0765.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday. CIBC set a $112.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 9,160 shares of company stock worth $767,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Newmont by 534.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 408.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NEM opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

