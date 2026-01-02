InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) vs. Ascendant Solutions (OTCMKTS:MYDP) Head to Head Survey

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) and Ascendant Solutions (OTCMKTS:MYDP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Ascendant Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -1.96% -7.02% -3.31% Ascendant Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Ascendant Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $853.70 million 0.82 -$30.31 million ($0.13) -39.92 Ascendant Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ascendant Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InnovAge and Ascendant Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 2 0 0 0 1.00 Ascendant Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

InnovAge currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. Given InnovAge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Ascendant Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Ascendant Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Ascendant Solutions

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

