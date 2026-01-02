COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives $33.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.1429.

CDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.86. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the third quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.