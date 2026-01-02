Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.8333.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Billiontoone in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Billiontoone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BLLN opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.40. Billiontoone has a fifty-two week low of $80.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million.

BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

