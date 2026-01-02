COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
COREwafer Industries Stock Up 20.7%
AHIX stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. COREwafer Industries has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
COREwafer Industries Company Profile
