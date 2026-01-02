COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

COREwafer Industries Stock Up 20.7%

AHIX stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. COREwafer Industries has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

COREwafer Industries Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

