Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $14.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Amplitude Stock Down 1.4%

AMPL stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,177.28. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Casey bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $299,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 1,160,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,473.92. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 472,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,843. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,891,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,034,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,025,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,909 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amplitude by 35.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,681,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after acquiring an additional 703,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplitude by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 148,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,922,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

