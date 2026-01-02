Critical Review: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) and OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG)

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) and OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and OneConstruction Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries $1.31 billion 1.12 $137.34 million $0.08 618.00 OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gibraltar Industries has higher revenue and earnings than OneConstruction Group.

98.4% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and OneConstruction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries 0.35% 12.58% 8.82% OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gibraltar Industries and OneConstruction Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibraltar Industries 1 1 0 1 2.33 OneConstruction Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Gibraltar Industries beats OneConstruction Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations. The Residential segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, pipe flashings, and remote-controlled deck awnings and valances for sun protection. The Agtech segment offers growing and processing solutions, including the designing, engineering, manufacturing, construction, maintenance, and support of greenhouses; and indoor growing operations for retail, fruits and vegetables, flowers, cannabis, commercial, institutional and conservatories, and car wash structure applications. The Infrastructure segment offers expansion joints, structural bearings, rubber pre-formed seals and other sealants, elastomeric concrete, and bridge cable protection systems. It serves solar developers, home improvement retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and contractors, as well as institutional and commercial growers of fruit, vegetables, flowers, and plants. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About OneConstruction Group

(Get Free Report)

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.