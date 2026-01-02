Financial Review: Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) vs. Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bancorp $351.00 million 2.43 $83.44 million $10.64 9.77 Landmark Bancorp $67.72 million 2.35 $13.00 million $2.84 9.22

Profitability

Northeast Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bancorp 24.36% 18.52% 2.12% Landmark Bancorp 18.32% 12.44% 1.13%

Dividends

Northeast Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Northeast Bancorp pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Northeast Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landmark Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Northeast Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $102.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.86%. Given Northeast Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northeast Bancorp is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats Landmark Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. Further, it provides various services, such as money market, merchant, and payroll and HR. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the eastern, central, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.