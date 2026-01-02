Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.1250.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Allegion has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $180.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 120.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

