Brokerages Set Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Price Target at $42.77

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.7692.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SEE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 31.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,754,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,963,000 after buying an additional 507,067 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,437,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,513,000 after acquiring an additional 137,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,798,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,932,000 after acquiring an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 8.52%.Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.