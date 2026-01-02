Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.2727.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,223.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 83.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

